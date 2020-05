Italy's Serie A club Torino confirmed on Wednesday that one of their players contracted the novel coronavirus.

The club refrained from disclosing the identity of the infected player, who is now asymptomatic.

"After an initial medical examination, one of our players has tested positive for COVID-19," Torino said on Twitter.

"The player, currently asymptomatic, has been immediately quarantined and will be constantly monitored in the upcoming days."