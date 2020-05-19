Italy Extends Serie A Suspension to June 14

The Serie A season will remain suspended until June 14, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Monday.

The federation said on its website that the suspension is line with a prime ministerial decree.

The FIGC said said "pending any further and desirable decision by the competent authorities," its competitions will remain suspended until the mid-June.

On Wednesday, the Serie A agreed on June 13 following a video call with all 20 clubs in the Italian league but on Sunday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a new decree suspending all sporting events and competitions until June 14.

Conte had approved urgent measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Serie A clubs have not played any game since the league was suspended on March 9.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, Italy is one of Europe's worst-hit countries with 225,886 confirmed cases and above 32,000 virus-linked deaths.