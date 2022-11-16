Italy fully supports Qatar for successful World Cup

Italy has ensured its support for the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which runs from November 20 to December 18, ambassador Paolo Toschi said.

“We are rooting for Qatar. Italy is here to help ensure great success for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the envoy explained Tuesday in a media statement.

“The four-time champion Italian national football team will not be on the green pitch during the long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, but Italy will definitely be present in the tournament,” Toschi said. “Indeed, many of the features on display in Doha for international fans will include the ‘Made in Italy’ expertise and reflect the partnership between Rome and Doha.”

According to the ambassador, there are many Italian contributions to this year’s World Cup, citing Italian fashion and design exhibitions in M7 (Forever Valentino) and in Msheireb Downtown (Olivetti).

This includes contemporary art on show, the professionalism behind the organisation of many events and ceremonies, and work that contributed to the development of infrastructures, such as the Doha Metro and the iconic Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, as well as a strong presence in high-end food and beverage establishments.

Toschi emphasised that Italy’s expertise in the field of security is among the highlights of the country’s contribution to Qatar 2022.

He noted that 560 men and women in uniform are stationed in Qatar as part of operation “Oryx” to guarantee safety and security, in full co-ordination with Qatar’s armed forces.

The envoy explained that the Italian contingent will be placed alongside their local counterparts and employ some of the most cutting-edge technologies in the field of defence.

The operation will employ resources from all of Italy’s armed forces, including experts on the ground from the army, the air forces with radar capabilities, a contingent specialising in public safety from the Carabinieri military police, and even a ship – the high-tech offshore patrol vessel, Thaon De Revel, ensuring security at sea.

“The presence of our armed forces and of so many Italian skills and expertise during the World Cup is a product of the strategic relationship between our two countries,” said the ambassador, who recently took office in Doha.

“Today, Italy and Qatar enjoy a partnership based on high-level institutional and political dialogue, solid trade figures, successful investments, and rich cultural bonds,” he added. “A spearhead of such collaboration is the defence sector, thanks to the mutual trust built between our armed forces.”

“Of course, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presents challenges,” Toschi said. “Qatar recognised them and is addressing them, and Italy supports this important effort.”

“We are here to do our best and help our Qatari friends achieve maximum success for the World Cup,” he added.