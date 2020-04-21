Italy's World Cup Hero Gattuso Motivates UAE

Italian football legend Gennaro Gattuso is the latest sporting celebrity to speak to his friends and residents in Dubai and the UAE and motivate them to lead a healthy lifestyle during these trying times of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Gattuso, whose illustrious career has been littered with silverware for both club and country, has wholeheartedly backed the Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) community campaign of 'Be Fit, Be Safe.'

The 42-year-old, who was named Napoli manager after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by the southern Italian club last December, gave out a short yet powerful video message on the DSC's social media platforms.

In the video released on Tuesday, Gattuso, capped 73 times by Italy, and who won the 2006 World Cup with the Azzurri, spoke about the importance of fitness while at the same time, staying at home.

"Hello to all my friends in Dubai and the UAE. This is Gennaro Gattuso speaking," Gattuso said.

"I will say stay at home, stay safe, stay fit," he added.

The defensive midfielder, who made 467 appearances for Serie A heavyweight AC Milan, coming up with 20 assists and netting 11 goals, also formed a special partnership with playmaker Andrea Pirlo for the club and country.

Gattuso was a tremendous presence on the pitch and he was rewarded for his leadership qualities, handed the captain's armband at Milan following the great Paolo Maldini's retirement.

Gattuso featured in three World Cups - 2002, 2006 and 2010.

He also played in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Euro 2004 and 2008, the 2009 Confederations Cup.

Gattuso won plenty of titles with Milan - the UEFA Champions League in 2002-03 and 2006-07, the UEFA Super Cup in 2003 and 2007, Fifa Club World Cup in 2007, the Serie A twice in 2003-04, 2010-11, the Copa Italia in 2002-03 and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2004 and 2011.

That saw him inducted into Milan's Hall of Fame.

Prior to taking up the job at Napoli, Gattuso also had a brief spell at Milan as the head coach.

The others to have added weight to DSC's campaign are Portugal's former World Player of the Year Luis Figo, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, former French star Nicolas Anelka, former Argentine international and Premier League winner Juan Sebastian Veron, former Brazil international Julio Baptista, Italy's World Cup hero Marco Materazzi, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, former Real Madrid and Malaga centre back Fernando Sanz, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix, former France internationals Eric Abidal and Mikael Silvestre and refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina.