Italy's World Cup Star Materazzi Backs DSC's 'Be Fit, Be Safe' Campaign

Italy's World Cup hero Marco Materazzi has sent out a message to his fans as well as the residents in Dubai and the UAE on social distancing during the global Covid-19 pandemic and promised to return to one of his favourite destinations when things get better.

Materazzi, who was one of the central characters along with French great Zinedine Zidane, in the 2006 World Cup final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, joined the Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

Materazzi sent out the video message, which has been posted on the DSC's social media handles, on Tuesday.

In the message, Materazzi said: "Hello, my friends in Dubai and the UAE. I'm Mark Materazzi. Remember, stay home, be safe, be fit and look forward to being back in Dubai when it is all over. Ciao."

The centre back, capped 41 times by the Azzurri, had scored the equaliser on 19 minutes after Les Bleus had gone ahead through Zidane's seventh-minute penalty.

But the final was famously known for Zidane's head-butt on Materazzi in extra time, with the Frenchman sent off.

Materazzi is a regular visitor to Dubai and he was here two years ago for the 'Match of Friendship' at the Dubai Opera Garden in Downtown Dubai.

The match, held on a specially-built pitch at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, was between Brazilian great Pele's team and former Italy and Juventus coach Marcelo Lippi's side with the Brazilian legend in attendance.

Some top stars of yesteryears like Marcel Desailly, Christian Karembeu, Gianluca Zambrotta, Robbie Keane, Serginho, Dida, Marco Amelia and Michel Salgado had featured in the game. Materazzi was part of Lippi's team.

The event was held to mark 60 days until the Fifa World Cup in Russia.