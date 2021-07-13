Jadon Sancho to Undergo Medical Ahead of Man Utd Move

Jadon Sancho will undergo a medical ahead of his £73m move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund.

The winger finished the season in the worst way possible having missed a crucial penalty for England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Saturday.

The former Manchester City player will arrive at Carrington tomorrow to complete his medical before going on his long-awaited holiday.

The 21-year-old missed most of England's matches in the Euros, despite his strong displays with Dortmund in the latter stages of last season.

Sancho along with his compatriots Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were subject to racial abuse on social media following England's final heartbreak.