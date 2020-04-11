Jahanbakhsh Reveals Ajax and Napoli Interest

Alireza Jahanbakhsh says Ajax and Napoli were among the teams interested in him before he joined Brighton.

"Ajax’s offer was actually the highest they had ever bid for a player but AZ management did not allow me to join another team in Holland, they even offered me a better deal to stay but I had already decided to move," Jahanbakhsh told PersianFootball.

"There were talks with Napoli, as well as a couple of serious and good offers from German teams whose names I would rather not mention."