Jahanbakhsh Reveals Ajax and Napoli Interest

Published April 11th, 2020 - 02:15 GMT
Alireza Jahanbakhsh says Ajax and Napoli were among the teams interested in him before he joined Brighton.

"Ajax’s offer was actually the highest they had ever bid for a player but AZ management did not allow me to join another team in Holland, they even offered me a better deal to stay but I had already decided to move," Jahanbakhsh told PersianFootball.

"There were talks with Napoli, as well as a couple of serious and good offers from German teams whose names I would rather not mention."

