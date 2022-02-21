  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. James: I Never Wanted to Leave Everton

James: I Never Wanted to Leave Everton

Published February 21st, 2022 - 12:31 GMT
James Rodriguez (Photo: AFP)
James Rodriguez (Photo: AFP)

Al Rayyan attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has admitted that he never wanted to leave Everton.

The 30-year-old joined Al Rayyan last summer for an undisclosed fee after falling out with former Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

The Colombian said as revealed in a tweet by Fabrizio Romano: "I would have liked to have been at Everton for much longer. It’s a spectacular club, the fans are incredible, but I ran into a coach who didn’t want to count on me. I wanted to be there”.

“Unfortunately, the coach didn’t want to count on me”.

James made 26 appearances at Everton across all competitions, he scored six goals and made nine assists.

James Rodriguez (Photo: AFP)
James Rodriguez (Photo: AFP)
Tags:James RodriguezAl RayyanEverton FCRafael Benitez

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...