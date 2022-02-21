James: I Never Wanted to Leave Everton

Al Rayyan attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has admitted that he never wanted to leave Everton.

The 30-year-old joined Al Rayyan last summer for an undisclosed fee after falling out with former Everton manager Rafael Benitez.

The Colombian said as revealed in a tweet by Fabrizio Romano: "I would have liked to have been at Everton for much longer. It’s a spectacular club, the fans are incredible, but I ran into a coach who didn’t want to count on me. I wanted to be there”.

“Unfortunately, the coach didn’t want to count on me”.

James made 26 appearances at Everton across all competitions, he scored six goals and made nine assists.