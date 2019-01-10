Jordan 2 Syria 0: Borkelmans' Men Seal Qualification

Mousa Suleiman scored one goal and made another as Jordan beat Syria 2-0 on Thursday to qualify from the Asian Cup's Group B.

Mousa Suleiman scored one goal and made another for Tareq Khattab as Vital Borkelmans' side ran out comfortable winners at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday.



Having beaten Australia 1-0 in their Group B opener Jordan are assured of qualification while Syria - yet to score in the tournament - will need a result against the Socceroos on Tuesday.



After a slow start to the game Jordan took the lead in the 26th minute.



Yasen Bakheet tricked his way into space on the left wing and found Yousef Rawshdeh with a low cross, with his shot stabbed in from close range by Suleiman.



The same combination almost provided a quickfire second but Suleiman's shot bounced over the crossbar.



Suleiman then turned provider in the 43rd minute, his corner powered in at the near post by centre-back Khattab.



Syria missed a golden chance to get back in the game when Omar Khrbin headed wide a Fahad Youssef cross in the 50th minute, before Syria's Ahmad Al Saleh narrowly avoided an own goal.

Omar Khrbin wasted a string of opportunities to open Syria's Asian Cup account, while the lively Bakheet went close to adding a third for Jordan.



But Borkelmans' men can now start thinking ahead to the next round after booking qualification.