Jordan's Omar Qarada Wins First Medal for Arabs at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Jordanian powerlifter Omar Qarada gave Arabs their first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday.

The 40-year-old won the Men's Para 49kg Powerlifting event having lifted 173kg.

He finished ahead of world record holder and Rio 2016 champion Le Van Cong from Vietnam who also lifted 173kg.

The Jordanian took the gold medal due to a lower body weight of 100 grams (47.21kg against Van Cong’s 47.31kg).

The bronze medal went to Azerbaijan's Parvin Mammadov.

Arabs are represented at the Tokyo Paralympic Games by 234 athletes from 159 delegations.

The Summer Paralympics will conclude on the fifth of September.