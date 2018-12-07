Juventus’ Benatia in Contention for Inter Milan Showdown

The Morocco international could get some minutes of action in Derby d'Italia at the Allianz Stadium

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has included Medhi Benatia in his 20-man squad for their clash against Inter Milan in Friday’s Serie A fixture.



Having missed the Bianconeri's last two league games [vs. Fiorentina and SPAL], the 31-year-old is in contention to make his sixth Serie A appearance of the season against Luciano Spalleti's side.



Benatia’s last appearance for the league leaders was against AC Milan where he bagged a yellow card and also conceded a penalty in their 3-1 win back in November.



The Atlas Lions captain has played five league match this season with a total of 16 interceptions and 13 fouls conceded.



A win for Juventus will extend their unbeaten run and dominance at the summit of the Serie A standings, having won 13 of their 14 league games this season.



