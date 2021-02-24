  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Juventus, Inter & Roma Want Mata

Juventus, Inter & Roma Want Mata

Published February 24th, 2021 - 01:30 GMT
Juan Mata (Photo: AFP)
Juan Mata (Photo: AFP)

Juan Mata is being considered by at least clubs in Serie A as his Manchester United contract runs down, The Sun reports.

Juventus, Roma and Inter are all said to have shown interest in the Spanish midfielder, whose Old Trafford deal expires in the summer.

The Red Devils have the option to extend Mata's contract for an additional year, but it is claimed the 32-year-old would like more regular football as he approaches the twilight years of his career.

Tags:Manchester UnitedJuan MataInter MilanJuventusAS Roma

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...