Juventus, Inter & Roma Want Mata

Juan Mata is being considered by at least clubs in Serie A as his Manchester United contract runs down, The Sun reports.

Juventus, Roma and Inter are all said to have shown interest in the Spanish midfielder, whose Old Trafford deal expires in the summer.

The Red Devils have the option to extend Mata's contract for an additional year, but it is claimed the 32-year-old would like more regular football as he approaches the twilight years of his career.