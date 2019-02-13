Juventus to Offer Dybala Plus €50m for Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

The Bianconeri are desperate for the Egyptian to form part of a deadly attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are reportedly planning a mega-bid for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and will offer Paulo Dybala plus €50m (£43.9m/$56.6m), according to Tuttosport.

Salah starred against Juventus while playing for Fiorentina in 2015, scoring twice in the first leg of the semi-final and condemning Juve to a rare home defeat in the competition.

The Serie A giants are keen to boost their global profile further and are willing to sacrifice Dybala, one of the most exciting talents in world football, in order to lower Liverpool's staggering asking price of €200m (£175.8m/$226.5m).