Juventus Planning Moves for Cavani & Martial

Juventus are considering moving for Manchester United forwards Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, according to Tuttosport.

The English club does not mind offloading the pair in the January transfer window.

Juve have struggled this season in front of goal and hope to solve their scoring issues by signing the United duo.

Cavani is believed to be considering a move to Barcelona, whereas Martial is planning to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible.

The Serie A giants have only managed to score 35 goals in 24 matches this season so far.

They currently sit seventh in the Italian League table 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan.