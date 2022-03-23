Juventus Preparing Huge Offer for Salah

Juventus are preparing to submit a huge offer for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, as reported by Gazzetta.

The early last-16 Champions League exit as well as local struggles in the domestic league will force the club to enter the summer transfer window strongly.

The Turin-based club has identified Salah as one of their top targets amid his contract dispute with Liverpool.

It is believed that the 29-year-old will renew his deal eventually, but people in charge at Juve believe that they have a shot at landing the Egyptian star this summer.

Juventus are set to re-enforce their front line this summer due to the eventual departure of Paulo Dybala who is unlikely to sign a new deal.