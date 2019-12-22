Juventus Unveils Jerseys with Arabic Calligraphy for Saudi-Hosted Italian Super Cup

Titleholders Juventus will play Sunday’s Italian Super Cup, hosted by Saudi Arabia, wearing a jersey with traditional Arabic calligraphy.

The shirt was designed in collaboration with famous Saudi-Moroccan calligraphy artist, Shaker Kashgari, said Juventus on its official website.

The limited edition uniform will have within each single number a traditional Arabic calligraphic design that highlights the word Juventus, with the name of each individual player written in Arabic.

“Through this choice, we want to pay tribute to a traditional art form. With this, Juventus proves to be, once again, close to their fans from all over the world, whilst surprising with a single jersey, which also confirms the vocation to explore new territories,” said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer.

“The collaboration with the great artist, Shaker Kashgari, makes an important appointment like the Italian Super Cup even more special,” he added.

The Bianconeri will face Lazio in the title match that will be held at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium.

Sunday’s event marks the second time Saudi Arabia hosts the Supercoppa Italiana.

Juventus won last year’s Jeddah-hosted Super Cup with a 1-0 defeat of AC Milan.