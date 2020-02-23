Kahraba's Season with Ahly over as EFA Announce Super Cup Sanctions

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) disciplinary committee has announced more sanctions on Ahly and Zamalek after misconduct during the Super Cup game between the two sides in the UAE.

Ahly players Mahmoud Kahraba, Zamalek starlet Emam Ashour and official Ahmed Zaher have all been suspended until the end of the ongoing season with a fine of EGP 100,000 for each, EFA said in a statement late Saturday.

Zamalek winger Mahmoud Shikabala has been suspended for eight games with a fine of EGP 100,000. Zamalek player Abdalla Gomaa has been suspended for three games with a fine of EGP 50,000, the statement added.

Ahly players Yasser Ibrahim and Junior Ajayi have been suspended for two games with a fine of EGP 50,000 each, alongside fining Ahly and Zamalek clubs EGP 100,000.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has been suspended from participating in any football activities for three games alongside a fine of EGP 200,000, EFA said.

Zamalek defeated Cairo arch rivals Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup with a 4-3 shootout victory following a 0-0 draw in Abu Dhabi Thursday.

After the game, Zamalek players celebrated the trophy in front of the Ahly fan seats, showing little to no respect for rival supporters. The Whites' skipper Mahmoud Shikabala was pictured behaving badly. Ahly fans chanted against him after the game in response to his behaviour.

Ahly players went to Zamalek players to stop them from harassing club fans, which caused unrest in the field after the game.

The two sides will meet again Monday in a postponed game from the Egyptian Premier League.