Kane and Haaland Remain on Manchester City's Shortlist

Manchester City will not be buying a new striker in the January market despite the recent departure of Ferran Torres to Barcelona for €55 million.

However, the Premier League champions are planning to sign a new forward next summer and they are still eyeing Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, according to ESPN.

The duo have always caught the attention of City boss Pep Guardiola and a move for one of them is more than likely at the end of the season.

The Borussia Dortmund star has a release clause in his deal that will allow City or any interest side to buy him for €75 million starting from next summer.

Whereas, the Tottenham captain could be available as well if City are willing to cough up a handsome sum for his services.