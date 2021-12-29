  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Kane and Haaland Remain on Manchester City's Shortlist

Kane and Haaland Remain on Manchester City's Shortlist

Published December 29th, 2021 - 11:45 GMT
Harry Kane and Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Harry Kane and Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

Manchester City will not be buying a new striker in the January market despite the recent departure of Ferran Torres to Barcelona for €55 million.

However, the Premier League champions are planning to sign a new forward next summer and they are still eyeing Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, according to ESPN.

The duo have always caught the attention of City boss Pep Guardiola and a move for one of them is more than likely at the end of the season.

The Borussia Dortmund star has a release clause in his deal that will allow City or any interest side to buy him for €75 million starting from next summer.

Whereas, the Tottenham captain could be available as well if City are willing to cough up a handsome sum for his services.

Erling Haaland is still wanted by Manchester City (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Erling HaalandManchester CityJosep GuardiolaBorussia DortmundHarry KaneTottenham

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...