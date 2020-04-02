Keep fit, Keep Connected to Stay Upbeat in Self-Isolation: Aspetar

As people all over the world, as well as athletes, stay at home as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Aspetar, Qatar’s orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, has offered tips to deal with the psychological effects of self-isolation.

Self-isolation has different psychological effects on everybody and in particular athletes.

Aspetar experts suggest that individuals should focus on controlling their routines and concentrate on what is within their control. This will help to cope with and overcome negative emotions, uncertainty and discomfort over time.

“Self-isolation at home or quarantine is a completely new and unfamiliar situation for athletes and even the public, and as a result there are no detailed research studies on this subject,” says Dr Marco Cardinale, executive director of Research and Scientific Support at Aspetar.

“However, research in other cohorts, such as the military, astronauts and special operations, provide some useful guidance on what we need to focus on to support everyone in the current scenario. One of the key aspects to focus on is the ability to maintain healthy sleep patterns over the course of self-isolation or quarantine.”

Athletes are all advised to stay and train at home, as sports clubs and training sites are closed. This challenge should not stop them from maintaining fitness by finding alternative solutions and training routines.

Sofiane Suissi, clinical and sports psychologist at Aspetar, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic and the use of home isolation or social distancing and the possible negative effects, require us to face and deal with a new situation. This includes dealing with psychological changes created by the noise of social networking.”

Aspetar has developed easy to follow messages and guidelines on how to deal with the stress caused by home isolation/quarantine, in particular highlighting the importance of quality sleep:

- Train regularly: You can still train at home and work on various aspects of your fitness. Don’t let the coronavirus stop you. However, do not train when you feel ill.

- Take care of your body: Try to eat healthy well-balanced meals, get plenty of sleep and avoid alcohol and tobacco.

- Keep a routine: Daily life is different with the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus. Classes are virtual. Practices, training sessions and competitions are cancelled. Despite these unusual circumstances, try to maintain your normal routines. Go to bed early and wake up early.

- Stay connected with others: Share your concerns and how you are feeling with a friend or family member. Maintain healthy relationships and build a strong support system. Physical distancing is the key to containing this pandemic. But you can use technology such as FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp, House party and Snapchat to stay in contact with family and friends (rather than texts or calls).

- Take ‘news’ breaks: Try to avoid watching, reading, or listening to news stories all day. Try to focus on things in your life that are going well and that you can control.

- Stay informed: If you want to be informed about the current situation, make sure to get news from reliable sources such as the MoPH in Qatar or the World Health Organization (WHO) for worldwide news. Don’t trust news from unreliable sources and messages about miraculous supplements/cures. You can also visit the COVID-19 Evidence for Athletes Service on the Aspetar website.

- Take time: To lift your spirit you can pray, meditate or help others in need.

- Realize: The whole World is dealing with these challenges, and you are not alone. All athletes are facing the same challenges and are supporting each other using social media.