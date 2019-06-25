Keita Revelling in Role as Salah's 'Little Brother' at Liverpool

Naby Keita claims to have become Mohamed Salah’s “little brother” at Liverpool, with a fellow African helping the midfielder to settle in England.

A Guinea international arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2018 after waiting 12 months for a big-money deal to go through, with the Reds having invested considerable faith in him.

Keita endured a slow start to his time on Merseyside, with the demands of the Premier League taking some adjusting to.

The 24-year-old was, however, to improve as his debut season wore on, with confidence and belief returning to his game.

An unfortunate injury prevented him from playing any part in a Champions League final triumph over Tottenham, but Keita has shown what he is capable of.

He believes there is more to come from him, with Egyptian frontman Salah having helped to unlock his potential.

Keita told Liverpool’s official website of Salah’s influence: “Very well, he always gives me some advice on the pitch in Liverpool.

“He's a nice guy who works hard. When he works at the gym, he always asks me to join him.

“He looks after me like I'm his little brother.”

Keita has expressed a desire to follow in Salah’s footsteps at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has helped to turn the 27-year-old into a global superstar, while Senegal international Sadio Mane has also flourished under the guidance of a German coach.

The hope is that Keita will be the next to star at Anfield, with a hard-working option for the Reds having told Goal: “Klopp knows how to treat players and help them, he always talks with everyone on and off the pitch and helps them to improve. He can make you give all that you have and more on the pitch.

“People can see how he improved Salah and Mane and I hope he can do the same with me next season.”

Keita is currently away with his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He is back to full fitness and hoping to help Guinea progress on Egyptian soil alongside the likes of Salah and Mane.

