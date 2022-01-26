Kessie Set to Choose Barcelona Ahead of Other Offers

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie wants to join Barcelona despite several offers from the Premier League, according to Sportitalia.

The Ivory Coast international is wanted by Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid.

His current deal with the Italian giants will reach its end in July.

The 25-year-old's representatives have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Barcelona at the end of the season.

Kessie is currently on international at the African Cup of Nations.

He has 205 appearances for AC Milan across all competitions.

The Ivorian scored 35 goals and contributed in 16 assists for the Rossoneri.