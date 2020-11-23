With Khabib Now Retired, Here Are 7 UFC Fighters You Should Follow

Late last month the fighting world was shocked by the announcement of the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of his retirement after defending the title against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254.

The Russian Eagle who is currently on a 29-0 winning streak lost his father and mentor a few months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and promised his mother that this will be his last fight.

While many icons of the sports including UFC President Dana White think that he might be back to fulfill his father’s wish and reach the 30-0 score, a lot of others think that the current Pound-for-pound number one fighter will stick to his retirement.

Since Khabib was a massive reason that millions of Arab fans followed the sport, we’ve compiled some other fighters to put on your radar until he hopefully returns for one more fight!

Islam Mackhachev

Islam Makhachev is the Russian fighter that everyone thinks will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Khabib. He’s currently ranked the 12th in the lightweight division with an impressive score of 18-1. He was supposed to fight with RDA but the fight fell through because of him catching a staph infection.

Kamaru Usman

The Nigerian/American Kamaru Usman is the reigning defending UFC welterweight champion of the world. He has a very impressive score of 17-1, with wins over legends of the sport like Demian Maia, RDA, Tyron Woodly, and Jorge Masvidal.

Zabit Magomedsharipov

The Russian MMA featherweight fighter is currently ranked number four in his division. And with his latest win against Calvin Kattar in November 2019, he’s expected to get closer than ever to the championship opportunity.

Khamzat Chimaev

There is no doubt that Khamzat Chimaev is the most hyped fighter right now. He has a 3-0 score in the UFC and 9-0 in his overall MMA career. He broke a record in UFC Fight island when he had back to back wins in less than 10 days, and broke another record when he won his third UFC match in less than 66 days. The match lasted for 18 seconds, and it took him only one punch. Khamzat is now scheduled to face number 3 ranked welterweight fighter, Leon Edwards, and if he won, he’s definitely getting a title shot soon!

Amir Albazi

The Swedish MMA Fighter, Amir Albazi is currently ranked 15 on the featherweight division and has an impressive score of 12-1. He has finished 11 out of his 12 wins, and his style is very interesting and promising.

Omari Akhmedov

Omari Akhmedov is currently ranked the number 12 Middleweight fighter in the UFC. Even though this weight division is stacked with beasts and superstars, his style and and skills can get him through. He’s currently with a 20-4 score.

Ottoman Azaitar

The Bulldozer Ottman Azaitar is the pride of the Arab World and North Africa in the UFC. He has a perfect undefeated score and he competes in the leightweight division. We’re excited what the future has in store for this interesting fighter.

By Mohamed Rashed