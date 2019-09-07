Khalid Bin Hamad Futsal League Hailed

Yemen’s Ambassador to Bahrain Dr. Ali Hassan Al-Ahmadi commended the Khalid bin Hamad Futsal League for Youth Centres, People with Disabilities, Girls, Ministries, Expatriate Communities, Banks and Companies.

He hailed the keenness of Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Deputy President and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa on holding the Futsal League which engage different categories, including the expatriates’ contest.

In a statement to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), he hailed the keenness of the Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Ayman bin Tawfiq Almoayyed on organizing the tournament and crowning the winners.

Dr. Al-Ahmadi stressed the importance of the Futsal League in engaging the expatriate communities living in Bahrain as part of a programmed run by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs.