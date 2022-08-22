Kieffer Breaks Into DP World Tour Rankings Top 50 with Germany’s First Win in Eight Years

Maximilian Kieffer has climbed into the all-important top 50 of the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex after his breakthrough win at the D+D Real Czech Masters.

The 32-year-old carded a final-round 66 to earn his maiden title and the first win by a German on the DP World Tour since Marcel Siem’s triumph at the 2014 BMW Masters.

Along with the trophy, Kieffer earnt himself 460 DP World Tour Ranking points which helped secure a huge jump of 65 places in the Rankings from 97th to 32nd.

The tournament in Prague was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rainfall on Saturday, but that did not stop the final-round drama from unfolding with the German coming from four shots behind to eventually win by one stroke.

Kieffer, who was playing in his 249th DP World Tour event, struggled to comprehend he had finally won following his round on Sunday.

"I don't know how I feel, I think it will need a few days,” Kieffer said. “I just love golf, I just love to play golf. Even if I had not won I still have a great life, I still enjoy playing golf. So now to win it's even better.

"You've just got to keep trying. I had a few difficult years where I didn't play well and then this year I feel like I'm playing very well.

"Deep down you never really know in golf so I'm just going to enjoy it. I felt really calm and confident all day, I had a great feeling and I did a great warm-up. I was just ready to attack today."

Overnight leader Gavin Green held a three-shot lead heading into Sunday, however despite a solid start, the 28-year-old carded a double-bogey on the 14th hole and his dream of securing Malaysia's first ever DP World Tour title faded.

Green managed to manufacture a birdie chance on the final hole to force a play-off which he went on to miss, but Kieffer revealed he was completely focused right until the very end.

“I wanted to be ready in case he made birdie,” Kieffer said. “When the guy from the TV said 'you've won it' the feeling was ridiculous.”

Green finished on 15 under in second place, still earning him a much-needed jump into the Rankings from 148th to 68th.

The top 50 players at the season’s end will qualify for the final event of the year at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17-20.

Thomas Pieters moved one step closer to securing his first Harry Vardon Trophy at the weekend.

The 30-year-old moved up from sixth to fifth in the DP World Tour Rankings after settling for share of eighth place in Prague despite threatening for the lead over the first two days.

Elsewhere, South African prodigy Thriston Lawrence also moved up a spot from 11th to 10th with his sixth top ten of the season.

There were two other risers in the top 50 of the Rankings, with Victor Perez climbing from 28th to 27th while Kalle Samooja jumped from 38th to 36th.

The DP World Tour moves on to the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Crans Montana, Switzerland this week. The event is set to take place between August 25-28.