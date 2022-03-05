Klopp Intends to Leave Liverpool in 2024

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his intention to leave Liverpool once his contract reaches its end in the summer of 2024.

The German coach signed a five-year deal in 2019 and has revealed more than once that he would not be staying beyond his current contract.

Klopp said in a press conference ahead of the Reds' clash with West Ham: “The plan, at the moment, is to get to 2024 and thank you very much.”

“The plan is still the same, nothing has really changed. If I decide to leave in 2024 it has nothing to do with the quality of the squad: 'My God, I have to manage them' or 'Oh my God, I'd better stop managing them'. It's nothing to do with that.

“All we do is for the long term. This club must be even better, especially when I am not here any more and that's the plan, that's what we are working on. It's not so important how long I will stay, it is much more important what we do until then.”

Klopp has led Liverpool in 358 across all competitions since 2015, he won 222 times and lost 61, according to Transfermarkt.