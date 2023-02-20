Klopp offers update on Nunez ahead of Real Madrid clash

ALBAWABA - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that Darwin Nunez could feature in the upcoming Champions League last-16 first leg clash against Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international injured his shoulder against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 23-year-old left the pitch holding his shoulder in the match that the Reds won 2-0.

"There's a chance, we have to see how he'll cope with the pain," said the German coach.

Nunez has scored 11 goals for Liverpool across all competitions so far this season.

The English giants signed the forward last summer from Benfica for an estimated fee of €75 million plus €25 million in add-ons.