Klopp: Shameful to Accuse Salah of Diving

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to the 'harsh' claims of Mohamed Salah being a diver.

The German coach believes that the Egyptian star should receive better treatment from referees given the amount of fouls he has to endure every match.

Klopp defended Salah yet again by saying: "It's completely insane how low the number of offenses on him is. He is constantly in contact with the defenders and goes down all the time and has to get up again.

"The statistic is that Mo is the player who gets the fewest free kicks compared to other top strikers. Honestly, you have to ask the referees. I do not know, because we always think that a free kick is taken on him.

"He is met with accusations that he is diving. It is absolutely shameful."