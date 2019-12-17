KOC Chief Lauds Organizing of FINA Water Polo Championships

Chairman of Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah extolled on Sunday the successful organization of the FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships 2019 currently held in Kuwait.

Speaking to reporters in a statement after attending part of a game, Sheikh Fahad said the tournament’s organizing is highly extolled by guests and the participating teams as well.

Sheikh Nasser Al Mohammad Olympic Swimming Pools Complex hosting the tournament is on equal footing of the international facilities, he said, adding that this contributed to the success of the competition. Sheikh Fahad stressed the KOC’s keenness on backing all Kuwait’s sports federations.

Regarding the matches, Kuwait’s team were defeated by the United States 8-16 in the first round’s games in the Group C. The Kuwaiti athletes made a brilliant performance in the first half,which ended with 3-3.

However, the Americans managed to proceed in the other three halves, out rivaling the hosts at the end of the game.

The Americans top their group with 6 points out of four games; they qualified for the quarterfinals after Italy and Montenegro equalized 12-12.

In the Group A, Serbia beat Croatia 11-6, while Japan thrashed South Africa 26-11. In the Group B, Spain hammered Canada 15-7, while Hungary beat Russia 12-9.

In the Group D, title holders Greece crushed Uzbekistan 27-4, topping the group, while Australia beat Brazil 9-6.