Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai Advance to 2020 ACL Final

Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea came from behind to edge past Japan’s Vissel Kobe in the semifinal of AFC Champions League to be named Persepolis’ rival in the final of the event.

In a Sunday match held at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium of Doha, it was Vissel Kobe that first found the net at the 52nd minute.

The Japanese team had almost doubled the lead in the 75th minute but the referee, with the help of VAR, did not accept the goal due to foul carried out by a Vissel Kobe player moments before finding the net.

Bjørn Maars Johnsen equalized the match at the 81st minute, and this time too, the VAR system came to rescue the Korean representative. The referee had first rejected the goal believing the scene to be an offside, however, the VAR team announced that no offside has happened.

And just one minute remaining to the penalty shootouts, Júnior Negrão scored the winner for Ulsan.

The 2020 ACL final will be held on December 19 between Iran’s Persepolis and Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai in Doha.

The Iranian team departed for Doha on Sunday.