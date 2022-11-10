Kroos nets volley as Real Madrid beat Cadiz to cut gap on Barca

Toni Kroos scored an impressive volley as Real Madrid beat Cadiz 2-1 to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to two points on Thursday.

In the last league match before the break for the Qatar World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti's side were playing catch-up on their bitter rivals, who beat Osasuna on Tuesday.

The match threatened to turn ugly at times, with Cadiz repeatedly fouling Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, but Madrid got the points they needed thanks to Eder Militao's header and then Kroos's stunning strike.

Lucas Perez pulled one back for Cadiz in the final stages, ensuring second-place Madrid have not kept a clean sheet at home in La Liga this season and have conceded in seven consecutive league matches.

Madrid were without striker Karim Benzema after he was unable to train on Wednesday, but he has been included in France's World Cup squad.

Without the Ballon d'Or winner, Madrid lacked sheen in attack, and perhaps some minds had started to turn to the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Pacha Espino's long-range strike clipped the top of the crossbar for the visitors, but they had few chances of note before Madrid opened the scoring.

Militao headed home Kroos's cross in the 40th minute, doing well to stay fractionally onside and escape any defensive attention after a corner was partially cleared.

The second half meandered until Kroos brought fans to their feet with a special strike after 70 minutes, volleying home from outside the area after a cross deflected into his path.

The third should have arrived soon after but Luka Modric missed a sitter with the goal gaping after Vinicius cut the ball back in the box.

Barely able to believe he had missed, the Santiago Bernabeu chanted Modric's name. After so many years of immaculate service, the veteran Croatian midfielder could be forgiven this time.

Thibaut Courtois spilled a shot he should have dealt with better and Perez rammed home to give Cadiz hope in the final stages.

Espino might have levelled for the visitors, 19th, in the 93rd minute but headed over from close range as Madrid held out.

Earlier, Valencia beat Real Betis 3-0, with Andre Almeida scoring an excellent free-kick at a rainy Mestalla and Hugo Guillamon adding the second from the penalty spot.

Justin Kluivert netted the third in stoppage time to round off an impressive win for the hosts, who climb to 10th.

Betis, who finished with 10 men after Edgar Gonzalez was dismissed, could have moved third with a win but instead sit sixth.

Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 at home against Celta Vigo.

