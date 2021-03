Toni Kroos has reiterated his plan to retire at Real Madrid.

The German midfielder, who is currently tied to Santiago Bernabeu until 2023, told the club's media: "I try to strive for perfection in this sense, although you can never be perfect.

"I practice it and I've been working on it continuously for many years. As I've always said, my idea is to retire here and that's what I'm going to try to do."