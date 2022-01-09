Kylian Mbappe Could Extend PSG Deal

Kylian Mbappe could sign a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report by Le Parisien.

The 2018 World Cup winner is liked with a summer switch to Real Madrid once his current deal with the French club reaches its end.

The 23-year-old wanted to seal a move to Spain last summer but his club refused to let him leave.

Real Madrid are planning to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer, but the player may yet decide to remain in Paris.

It is believed the striker is happy and content with his football at PSG once again.