LA Galaxy Hoping to Sign PSG Star Sergio Ramos

Los Angeles Galaxy are keen on taking Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer, according to Footmercato.

The 35-year-old has suffered from a series of injuries and has barely featured for the French club since his signing.

The MLS side is looking to take advantage of the Spaniard's current situation by securing a free transfer.

The former Real Madrid star has five appearances with PSG across all competitions so far.

He is tied to the Parisian club until the summer of 2023.

It is still unclear whether PSG will consider terminating Ramos' contract or will keep hold of him.