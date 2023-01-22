La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 22nd, 2023 - 01:09 GMT
Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) and Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema react at the end of the Spain's Copa del Rey (King's Cup), round of 16 football match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-Real, near Valencia, on January 19, 2023. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
Real Madrid will travel to face Athletic Bilbao at Estadio de San Mames on Sunday evening in a tough test for the European champions.

Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio de San Mames

  • Real Madrid XI (4-3-3):

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

  • Athletic Bilbao XI (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Ernesto Valverde

Unai Simon; Oscar De Marcos, Dani Vivian, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Oier Zarraga, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer, Oihan Sancet; Gorka Guruzeta.

