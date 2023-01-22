La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

Real Madrid will travel to face Athletic Bilbao at Estadio de San Mames on Sunday evening in a tough test for the European champions.
Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio de San Mames
- Real Madrid XI (4-3-3):
Coach: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.
- Athletic Bilbao XI (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Ernesto Valverde
Unai Simon; Oscar De Marcos, Dani Vivian, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Oier Zarraga, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer, Oihan Sancet; Gorka Guruzeta.
