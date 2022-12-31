La Liga: Barcelona vs Espanyol probable lineups

Barcelona are well situated to achieve their sixth win in a row in La Liga as they welcome Espanyol to the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday.

Here are the predicted lineups for the Catalan derby...

Barcelona vs Espanyol probable lineups

Barcelona (4-3-3):

Coach: Xavi Hernandez.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele.

Espanyol (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Diego Martinez.

Benjamin Lecomte; Oscar Gil, Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero, Brian Olivan; Nico Melamed, Vinicius Souza; Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Darder, Javi Puado; Joselu.