La Liga: Barcelona vs Espanyol probable lineups

Barcelona are well situated to achieve their sixth win in a row in La Liga as they welcome Espanyol to the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday.
Here are the predicted lineups for the Catalan derby...
Barcelona vs Espanyol probable lineups
- Barcelona (4-3-3):
Coach: Xavi Hernandez.
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele.
- Espanyol (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Diego Martinez.
Benjamin Lecomte; Oscar Gil, Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero, Brian Olivan; Nico Melamed, Vinicius Souza; Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Darder, Javi Puado; Joselu.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)