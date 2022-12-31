La Liga: Barcelona vs Espanyol probable lineups

  1. Home
Published December 31st, 2022 - 10:41 GMT
Barcelona's players pose for a group picture before the start of the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 5, Group C football match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
Barcelona are well situated to achieve their sixth win in a row in La Liga as they welcome Espanyol to the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday.

Here are the predicted lineups for the Catalan derby...

Barcelona vs Espanyol probable lineups

  • Barcelona (4-3-3):

Coach: Xavi Hernandez.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele.

  • Espanyol (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Diego Martinez.

Benjamin Lecomte; Oscar Gil, Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero, Brian Olivan; Nico Melamed, Vinicius Souza; Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Darder, Javi Puado; Joselu.

