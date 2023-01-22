  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. La Liga: Barcelona vs Getafe predicted lineups

La Liga: Barcelona vs Getafe predicted lineups

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 12:39 GMT
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Spanish Super Cup final football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Spanish Super Cup final football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Barcelona will be looking for another La Liga win when they welcome Getafe to the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday night.

Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium

Barcelona vs Getafe probable lineups

  • Barcelona Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Gavi

  • Getafe Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Quique Sanchez Flores

David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Djene Dakonam, Domingos Duarte, Omar Alderete, Portu; Carles Alena, Luis Milla, Angel Algobia; Borja Mayoral, Enes Unal

Tags:FC BarcelonaLa LigaGetafe CF

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...