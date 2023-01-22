La Liga: Barcelona vs Getafe predicted lineups

Barcelona will be looking for another La Liga win when they welcome Getafe to the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday night.
Match date: Sunday, 22 January
Kick-off: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium
Barcelona vs Getafe probable lineups
- Barcelona Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Josep Guardiola
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Gavi
- Getafe Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Quique Sanchez Flores
David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Djene Dakonam, Domingos Duarte, Omar Alderete, Portu; Carles Alena, Luis Milla, Angel Algobia; Borja Mayoral, Enes Unal
