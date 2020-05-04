La Liga Coaches to Help UAE Students Remain Fit Amid Pandemic

As the Covid-19 has brought all sporting activities to a standstill, the du Football Champions, home of the UAE's Official Schools and Streets Cup, has launched an online training program to help students remain fit as they stay home amid the pandemic.In partnership with the Ministry of Education, du Football Champions has launched the online training program -- 'Stay Home, Stay Active with du Football Champions' - developed by La Liga coaches.

Aimed at engaging thousands of students and keeping them active at the time of social distancing, the training sessions featuring fitness drills and skills tutorials will be uploaded to the social media platform of du Football Champions and the Ministry of Education, The program will also help the students prepare for the two big events -- the du Football Champions semifinals and finals, which will be held once the situation becomes normal for students to return to school.

Aisha Al Siri, Director of Health and Physical Fitness at the Ministry of Education, said the 'Stay Home, Stay Active with du Football Champions' is a very important program.

"The Ministry of Education is keen to keep students active and engaged and maximize their time at home through innovative and exciting educational and sports initiatives led by our partners that positively channel students' physical and mental energy," Al Siri said in a statement released by the organizers.

"These initiatives are highly important and help in keeping the students healthy and active in alignment with the directives to limit the spread of Covid-19 while enriching their social learning experience.

"Our partnership with du Football Champions is an exemplary one, through which the Ministry of Education seeks to meet the needs and aspirations of school students across the UAE, and their passion for sports activities.

"Utilizing our partners' knowledge, expertise and modern technology will enable students to participate in the championship and take part in competitive sports challenges digitally. This will provide our students with a new type of sports experience that will have a positive impact on their health and lives.

"Commenting on the new initiative, Hussein Murad, CEO of Inspiratus Consulting Limited, the company that operates the du Football Champions tournament, said: "We are so proud to partner with the Ministry of Education on this important initiative that supports the community and encourage our young players to stay active and healthy, while building their immunity. It is through these strong and effective partnerships between the public and private sector that we can positively impact our young players' lives and make a difference during these challenging times that our community is facing."