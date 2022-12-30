La Liga: Valladolid vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Real Valladolid will be hosting title holders Real Madrid on Friday at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in La Liga.

Here are the predicted lineups for both teams...

Valladolid vs Real Madrid probable Lineups

Real Valladolid (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Juan Jose Rojo Martín (Pacheta).

Jordi Masip; Ivan Fresneda, Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Sanchez, Sergio Escudero; Luis Perez, Alvaro Aguado; Ivan Sanchez, Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa; Shon Weissman.

Real Madrid (4-3-3):

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.