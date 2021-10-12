Lampard Leads Candidates for Newcastle Job

Frank Lampard is reportedly the main candidate to replace Steve Bruce in charge of Newcastle United.

Bruce is expected to be sacked in the next 48 hours according to the Telegraph.

The 43-year-old is currently unemployed since being sacked and replaced with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea last January.

The former Blues coach could be chosen to manage Newcastle following the £305 million Saudi-led takeover of the club.

Other names that are linked with the job include Lucien Favre, Antonio Conte, Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard.

Lampard managed Chelsea in 87 matches, he won 44, drew in 15 and lost 25.