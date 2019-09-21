Lebanese Player Withdraws from Wrestling Championship After Refusing to Play Against Israel

Lebanese player Dominique Abi Nader, withdrawed from the 2019 Senior European Wrestling Championships, held in Bucharest, Romania, after refusing to play against Israel.

In this context, Lebanese Wrestling Federation, President, lawyer Omar Iskandarani, stressed that "the union rejects normalization with the Israeli enemy in any way."

Iskandarani told player Dominique Abi Nader "not to play and withdraw" from the tournament after the draw with an Israeli opponent, stressing his rejection to the normalization with the Israeli enemy.

He also congratulated Abu Nader on his patriotic spirit for his refusal to face the Israeli player and withdrawal from the championship.

Finally, Iskandarani will inform the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Olympic Committee of their decision.