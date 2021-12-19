Leonardo: Mbappe Could Stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo believes that Kylian Mbappe could decide to stay with the Ligue 1 giants beyond the current season.

The 22-year-old's deal will reach its end next summer, and he is believed to be eyeing a move to Real Madrid.

Leonardo told Le Journal du Dimanche regarding Mbappe's future: “If he decides to stay, he will stay because it’s our desire. We’d like him to stay but we have to respect his position.

“I think there are still good chances to extend his contract.”

The French star scored 145 goals and made 75 assists in 194 appearances with PSG so far.