Lewandowski Agrees to Join Barcelona

Sport claims that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reached a personal agreement with Barcelona.

The 33-year-old is reportedly seeking a move away from the German club this summer just one year before the end of his current deal.

The Spanish newspaper says that Barca are willing to pay as much as €60 million to bring the Poland international to Camp Nou next season.

Bayern appear to be eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and are set to enter the race to sign him in the summer.

Renewing Lewandowski's deal seems to be their secondary option as things stand.

The veteran star is tempted to leave Germany to experience a new league and Barcelona could be his next destination.