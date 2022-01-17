Lewandowski Beats Messi & Salah to the Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has won the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the second time in a row on Monday.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 ceremony was held in Zurich at FIFA Headquarters.

The Poland star beat off competition from Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to earn the title for the second consecutive year.

The 33-year-old striker scored a total of 51 goals compared to Messi's 43 in 2021.

The Argentine made 17 assists, while Lewandowski managed to get only eight.

The veteran forward has 34 goals and three assists in 27 appearances with Bayern Munich across all competitions in the current season so far.