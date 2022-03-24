Lewandowski Keen on Barcelona Move

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is considering his future at the Allianz Arena, as he hopes to seal a move to Barcelona, as per Sport.

The Spanish giants are ready to bring in the Pole on a four-year deal.

The 33-year-old is questioning Bayern's reluctance to offer him a new contract and is therefore open to other options.

The prolific striker has 45 goals and four assists in 37 games for the Bavarian side so far this season in all competitions.

Bayern are reportedly waiting to see if they can get Erling Haaland and will only offer Lewandowski an extension if they fail to land the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Haaland has a release clause in his current deal worth €75 million that will most certainly be triggered this summer.

However, the Norwegian's huge wage demands could prove to be a stumbling-block to Bayern.