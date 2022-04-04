Lewandowski Keen on Moving to Barcelona

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is keen on moving to FC Barcelona this summer, according to Sport.

The Polish star is preparing to end an eight-year spell at Bayern as he plan to test himself in Spain.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a successful career with the Bavarian giants and won 18 titles since his move to Munich in 2014.

Barcelona were linked with Lewandowski on more than one occasion and could move for him in the summer.

The Poland international has 45 goals and four assists in 38 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions so far this season.

His current deal at the Allianz Arena will reach its end in the summer of 2023.