Ligue 1: PSG vs Strasbourg probable lineups

Ligue 1 will resume on Wednesday as current leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi is still on holiday, whereas Kylian Mbappe could be left on the bench despite being available.

Head coach Christophe Galtier will likely rely on the trio of Pablo Sarabia, Neymar and Hugo Ekitike up front.

PSG vs Strasbourg probable lineups:

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3):

Coach: Christophe Galtier.

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Pablo Sarabia; Neymar, Hugo Ekitike.

Strasbourg (5-2-1-2):

Coach: Julien Stephan.

Matz Sels; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Gerzino Nyamsi, Lucas Perrin, Maxime Le Marchand, Thomas Delaine; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Jean-Eudes Aholou; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo.