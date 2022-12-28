Ligue 1: PSG vs Strasbourg probable lineups

  1. Home
Published December 28th, 2022 - 11:26 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi reacts next to Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 3 group H football match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on October 5, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Ligue 1 will resume on Wednesday as current leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi is still on holiday, whereas Kylian Mbappe could be left on the bench despite being available.

Head coach Christophe Galtier will likely rely on the trio of Pablo Sarabia, Neymar and Hugo Ekitike up front.

PSG vs Strasbourg probable lineups:

  • Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3):

Coach: Christophe Galtier.

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha; Pablo Sarabia; Neymar, Hugo Ekitike.

  • Strasbourg (5-2-1-2):

Coach: Julien Stephan.

Matz Sels; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Gerzino Nyamsi, Lucas Perrin, Maxime Le Marchand, Thomas Delaine; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Jean-Eudes Aholou; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo.

