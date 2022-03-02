Lionel Messi Angered over 'Unfair Criticism from French Press'

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is angered over the harsh criticism he has received from the French press since arriving at the club.

The Argentine legend signed for PSG last summer following the end of his contract with Barcelona.

He has endured harsh times due to injury and Covid-19 and had no pre-season preparation.

The 34-year-old scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 22 matches for PSG across all competitions so far this season.

He managed to find the net only once so far in 16 appearances in Ligue 1.

Messi's modest display against Real Madrid in the Champions League was met with a three out of 10 rating by L'Equipe.

The player missed a penalty in the match that PSG won 1-0.

Former PSG player Jerome Rothen criticized the Barca legend for his missed penalty and set pieces by saying that he 'offers nothing'.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has told PSG's senior players that he believes that the media's attack on him is 'unfair', according to Le Parisien.

Messi has a deal at PSG that will expire in the summer of 2023.