Liverpool Approach Juventus' Dybala

Liverpool are readying an offer for Paulo Dybala if he decides to leave Juventus at the end of the season, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Argentina international is on his way to become a free agent in the summer.

Inter Milan remain the favorites for the 28-year-old's signature.

Juve has reportedly reached an agreement to bring in Dusan Vlahovic for €75m including bonuses from Fiorentina.

The Argentine's future at the club remains in doubt.

It seemed a deal had been struck between the two sides worth €10m per season, but Juve suddenly postponed renegotiation until after the current transfer window.

Liverpool are ready to submit an offer to take the striker as a free agent in July.

Dybala would appreciate moving to Anfield, having previously rejected Tottenham.