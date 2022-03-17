Liverpool & Barcelona Interested in Man Utd Striker Rashford

Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in unhappy Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, according to The Manchester Evening News.

A source close to the England international says the 'phone hasn't stopped ringing' since reports claimed the player is considering his future at Old Trafford.

The striker was left out of United's 4-1 derby defeat at City earlier this month.

Barcelona have confirmed their interested in the 24-year-old alongside Liverpool.

Rashford has a deal with Manchester United that is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

He has netted 93 goals and made 58 assists in 297 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far.