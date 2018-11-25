Liverpool Boss Klopp Shrugs Off Salah-Ramos Goal Celebration Comparison

The Egypt winger opened the scoring as the Reds hammered Javi Gracia's men at Vicarage Road but celebrated his effort in a questionable manner (Photo: goal.com)

Jurgen Klopp shrugged off questioning as regards Mohamed Salah’s goal celebration in Liverpool’s win over Watford on Saturday.



The 26-year-old’s smart finish past Ben Foster in the 67th minute handed the Reds a lead, but his goal celebration drew a comparison to Sergio Ramos’ - and teammate Xherdan Shaqiri’s infamous Albanian Eagle celebration at the World Cup.



Asked whether his star forward was imitating the Real Madrid defender, Klopp said: “And then you think a player comes in the dressing room and tells me between the press conference. 'I did it because...'.



“I have no problem with the question. I didn't see him celebrating, I celebrated myself, unfortunately. I did it my way.”



Since his role in getting the forward off injured in last season’s Uefa Champions League final - which culminated in Liverpool conceding the trophy, Ramos and Salah [with his teammates] have been on the other side of the divide.



Vicarage Road's showing is perhaps the latest move from the red side of Merseyside to show their discontent towards the tough-tackling Spain intenational after defenders Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk's swipes in quick successions.



Meanwhile, Salah’s goal was his sixth in only his third game against Watford. He has now scored seven league goals this season.

By Tolu Olasoji